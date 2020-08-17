36,353 Shares in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Bought by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 1st quarter worth $84,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

