3,770,441 Shares in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Acquired by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,770,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,000. NRG Energy comprises about 2.4% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 436.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

Shares of NRG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,008,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. NRG Energy’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.