$593.02 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $593.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.50 million to $596.66 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $640.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

TTEK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The company had a trading volume of 214,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $99.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.45%.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,088 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $103,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,656.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,298.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,137,783.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,910 shares of company stock worth $3,285,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.6% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 84,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.