5,950 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

