63,705 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Acquired by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC owned 12.74% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.01. 9,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $52.16.

