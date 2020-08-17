77,044 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,413,000. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 2.48% of White Mountains Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded down $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $901.69. 345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $885.86 and a 200-day moving average of $935.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $629.21 and a 52-week high of $1,168.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

