777,600 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Purchased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 777,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,000. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $24.57. 60,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,220. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

