$909.30 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) to post $909.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $758.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Hilton Hotels posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year sales of $4.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Hilton Hotels’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.58.

HLT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.02. 80,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,223. Hilton Hotels has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

