9,585 Shares in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Presima Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 610,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. The company had a trading volume of 881,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,416. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

In other AmeriCold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

