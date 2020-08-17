995 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 995 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Enlightenment Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,193,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,244,000 after buying an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded down $10.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,507.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,689. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,489.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,378.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.