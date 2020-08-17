AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AACAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 23,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.21.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $510.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

