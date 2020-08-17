AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. 4,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $707.67 million, a P/E ratio of 160.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AAR has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $52.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $416.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.87 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AAR by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AAR by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of AAR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

