Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 83.9% in July

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS:AGRPY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.66. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.
Absa Group Company Profile
