Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Down 83.9% in July

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AGRPY traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.66. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Absa Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.86.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.