AC3 Reaches Market Cap of $60,274.51 (AC3)

AC3 (CURRENCY:AC3) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. AC3 has a market capitalization of $60,274.51 and approximately $7.00 worth of AC3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AC3 has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. One AC3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AC3 Profile

AC3 (CRYPTO:AC3) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. AC3’s total supply is 550,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 491,008,312 coins. The official website for AC3 is ac3.io . The Reddit community for AC3 is /r/ac3_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AC3’s official Twitter account is @ac3_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AC3 is medium.com/@AC3network

AC3 Coin Trading

AC3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Bibox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AC3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AC3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AC3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

