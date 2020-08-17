Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,604,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acacia Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Acacia Diversified Company Profile

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade cannabis oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. It also intends to engage in the research and development activities, as well as retail and wholesale distribution of medical hemp products and dietary supplements.

