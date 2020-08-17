Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) Short Interest Update

Acacia Diversified Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the July 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,604,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Acacia Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Acacia Diversified Company Profile
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.