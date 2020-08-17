Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 2,025.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AEXAY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Accor has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

