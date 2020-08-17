Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADMP. Dawson James upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.94. 112,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,905. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 140.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 292,580 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.