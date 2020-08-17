Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADX. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,190. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $16.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

