AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 13,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,634. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 73.17 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

