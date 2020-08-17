ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.91. 18,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

