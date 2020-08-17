Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 61,877.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Adient makes up approximately 1.7% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned about 5.55% of Adient worth $85,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

ADNT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

