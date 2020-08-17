Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 68,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ADOM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,236. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.
Adomani Company Profile
