Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 68,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADOM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,236. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

