ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ADVOF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Commerzbank upgraded ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of ADVOF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.12. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $462.13 million, a PE ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

