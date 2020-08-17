Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Acquired by Lyrical Asset Management LP

Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $77,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $72.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,056. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

