AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,071,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of AGCO worth $225,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.09. 384,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,944. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.20.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AGCO from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

