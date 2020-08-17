Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $214,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $753,000. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth $201,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APD traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $289.56. The stock had a trading volume of 845,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.08. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

