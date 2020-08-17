Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 84.8% from the July 15th total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 49.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AIXXF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Aixtron stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.78.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

