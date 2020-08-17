AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of AJINY traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.25.
AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Company Profile
