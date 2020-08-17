Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

ALEC stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.04. 25,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,134. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.00. Alector has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Research analysts predict that Alector will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $41,982.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,065.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,720 shares of company stock worth $705,733. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alector by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Alector by 490.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Alector by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alector by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.