Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €206.86 ($243.36).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALV shares. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €1.56 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €182.02 ($214.14). 712,098 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average is €182.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €179.18. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

