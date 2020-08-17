AllSafe Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $606.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $223,787.27 and approximately $606.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000371 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 335.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.