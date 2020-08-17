Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after buying an additional 1,098,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after buying an additional 1,561,512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,135,000 after buying an additional 280,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,450,000 after buying an additional 101,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $95.23. 1,434,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,917. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.05. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.14.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.