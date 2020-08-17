Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,490.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,378.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

