ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.60. 744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.87.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

