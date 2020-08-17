AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Buys A$365,774.30 in Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) insider Rupert Myer bought 389,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$365,774.30 ($261,267.36).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AMCIL Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.70 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of A$1.04 ($0.74). The company has a market cap of $239.53 million and a P/E ratio of 33.08.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. AMCIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

