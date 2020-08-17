Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.38

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 3739563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.
About Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)
Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
