Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.38

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 3739563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $76,166,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $67,999,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

