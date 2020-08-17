Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

AMCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of Amcor stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 203,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,645,366. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.62. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 650.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 102,785 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1,986.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 370,072 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 395,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 294,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

