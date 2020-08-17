American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Short Interest Down 80.3% in July

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the July 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 694,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Bio Medica stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. American Bio Medica has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Bio Medica stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 0.12% of American Bio Medica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Bio Medica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

About American Bio Medica

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

