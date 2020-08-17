American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,717 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 2.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,904,420. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

