American Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer LP Unit comprises 2.0% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 17,456,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,254,297. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

