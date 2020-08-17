American Financial Group Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

American Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908,763 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Tortoise Energy Infrastructure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NYSE TYG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. 38,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,537. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

