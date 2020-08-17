American Financial Group Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.2% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.89. 6,593,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,576,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.85.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.