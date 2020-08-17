American Financial Group Inc. Purchases 591,040 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares during the quarter. Xperi accounts for approximately 3.5% of American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. 942,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,841. Xperi Corp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $771.09 million, a PE ratio of -37.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPER. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Sunday, July 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

