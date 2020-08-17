American Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.35. 6,988,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,420,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

