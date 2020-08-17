American Financial Group Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

American Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. 5,228,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,630,983. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

