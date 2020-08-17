American Financial Group Inc. Sells 80,000 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

American Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 26.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $10,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,967,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

