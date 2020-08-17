American Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000. American Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Phreesia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 176.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 38,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,131,477.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,337. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE PHR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.06. 195,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. Phreesia’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

