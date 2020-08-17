American Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,215,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,353,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 3.8% of American Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of ViacomCBS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $30,255,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,067,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,920,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,976,535. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Bank of America downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

