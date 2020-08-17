American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of American Tower worth $266,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $250.91. 1,435,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,071. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

