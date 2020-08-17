Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FOLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.45. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. Analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay Barth sold 178,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $2,845,909.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $307,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,168 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after buying an additional 2,492,623 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,385,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.